“LaGrange Has Talent” to help raise money for education programs

LaGRANGE, Ga. — The Magnolia Society, the United Way of West Georgia Women’s Leadership Council, is hosting “LaGrange Has Talent” to raise money for early learning programs for school readiness.

The event will be a talent show open to permanent or temporary Troup County residents only.

The grand prize talent winner will be awarded $2,000. A People’s Choice winner will receive $500.

To enter into the competition, submit your application, $50, and video link to “LaGrange Has Talent” by September 30th. The video should be no longer than 3 minutes.

If you submit by September 20th, you will be entered into a drawing to win 25 FREE votes. There is no age limit for acts. Single and group acts may participate with family friendly performances.

Beginning October 1, voting is open at “LaGrange Has Talent” Anyone is eligible to vote online as many times as they like and for as many acts as they want in $1 increments. $1 donation equals one vote.

The top 10 acts with the most votes on October 30 will perform at Troup High School November 16th where a panel of certified judges will pick a winner.

The proceeds of “LaGrange Has Talent” will benefit BLOCKS, or Babies Learning on Course for Kindergarten Success, an early learning program for school readiness.

This event will take the place of Merry Market fundraiser.

“This is the first year for this fundraiser,” said Chairperson Stephanie Preston.

“We are hoping everyone will be a part of this event and raising money for our community’s early learning programs whether it be participating in the show, watching the show, or simply voting online. It is going to take everyone to be involved.”

For more information, click on “LaGrange Has Talent.”

Contact: Stephanie Preston, LaGrange Has Talent Chairperson, sjpreston@mindspring.com or the United Way office at 706-884-8292.

