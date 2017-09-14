Irma leads to food stamp benefits replacement plan in Georgia

Constituents who have lost food purchased with SNAP Benefits (Food Stamps) due to weather disasters (ice storm, fire, flood, tornado or other household misfortune) may request replacement of those SNAP benefits. Constituents that experience a food loss due to power outages of 4 hours or more may receive replacement benefits within 10 days after the report of a loss.

Per SNAP policy, recipients are required to report the loss of food to the local DFCS office and complete an affidavit of Food Loss Replacement Form (Form 841) verifying the amount of loss. Customers have 10 days after the loss to submit that form. Additionally, the Division is working to gather the power outage information directly from the utility companies. At this time, customers do not need to reach out to the utility companies for this information.

In the event of widespread damage, the Division will request a waiver from the USDA Food and Nutrition Services (FNS) to eliminate the need for individuals to provide verification of power outages, and will then make every effort to communicate directly with local utility companies to obtain the necessary verification of mass outages.