Gov. Deal surveys Georgia storm damage as power outages drop

Associated Press Published:
Georgia Governor Nathan Deal (CBS Atlanta)

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Georgia’s governor is getting on a plane to take a firsthand look at storm damage caused by Irma.

Gov. Nathan Deal was scheduled Thursday to fly over some of the hardest hit areas in northern Georgia as well as on the coast. The governor planned to speak with reporters during stops in Cornelia and Brunswick.

Fewer than 269,000 customers of Georgia Power and Georgia Electric Membership Corp. were still without electricity Thursday morning. That’s down from 1.5 million in the dark Monday when Irma crossed Georgia as a weakened tropical storm.

Irma’s punch was felt statewide. Storm surge flooded homes and businesses on the coast, while tropical storm winds toppled trees onto roads, homes and power lines north of Atlanta.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s