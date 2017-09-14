Gov. Deal surveys Georgia storm damage as power outages drop

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Georgia’s governor is getting on a plane to take a firsthand look at storm damage caused by Irma.

Gov. Nathan Deal was scheduled Thursday to fly over some of the hardest hit areas in northern Georgia as well as on the coast. The governor planned to speak with reporters during stops in Cornelia and Brunswick.

Fewer than 269,000 customers of Georgia Power and Georgia Electric Membership Corp. were still without electricity Thursday morning. That’s down from 1.5 million in the dark Monday when Irma crossed Georgia as a weakened tropical storm.

Irma’s punch was felt statewide. Storm surge flooded homes and businesses on the coast, while tropical storm winds toppled trees onto roads, homes and power lines north of Atlanta.