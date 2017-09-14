Ed Richardson named interim superintendent

Related Coverage Sentance resigns as Alabama education superintendent

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The Alabama Board of Education has named former Superintendent Ed Richardson as interim superintendent of education.

Board members by an 8-1 vote picked Richardson to temporarily take the helm of public schools following the resignation of Superintendent Michael Sentance.

Richardson was state superintendent from 1995 to 2004. He has also served as interim president of Auburn University.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said that Richardson will provide a steady hand while the state searches for a permanent replacement.

Sentance resigned on Wednesday after a tumultuous year on the job and ahead of Thursday’s meeting where some members were expected to push to fire him.

The board by an 8-0 vote approved a separation agreement with Sentance. It will pay him his salary for the remainder of the year, about $57,000.