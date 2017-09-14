Crime and Confederate monument removal talks addressed during “Let’s Talk With The Mayor” event

COLUMBUS, Ga.- Dozens turned out for the Mayor’s 28th “Let’s Talk With the Mayor” event Thursday night.

In the wake of more than 20 homicides this year and now two officer-involved shootings this month- one concern is the amount of crime in the city.

“Do you feel personally responsible sometimes with what’s going on with the crime rate going up? “- says a Columbus resident.

“For individual acts of violence…no I don’t feel personally responsible for individual acts of violence.”- says Mayor Teresa Tomlinson.

Often times when the news about Columbus crime gets posted on social media the Mayor is often blamed for what some say appears to be not taking the crime-issue as seriously as she should.

The Mayor explains why she doesn’t feel responsible for crime in the city.

“Unless a police officer happened to be right there…then a police officer could stop an individual act of violence particularly murder but what we can do is to create a community where people feel like they will be apprehended.”- says Mayor Tomlinson.

Another concern addressed, the Mayor denying the local chapter of the NAACP’S request to remove the Confederate monument on Broadway.

“When I hear confederate anything it’s linked to being a second-class citizen.”- says Columbus resident.

The monument referenced was erected in the 1800s in tribute to the Confederate dead.

Part of the Mayor’s response about choosing to not remove the monument was because it’s important to honor the dead for those families.

“My family members died… We’re all in the same boat but we’re living in two Americas..doesn’t make sense to me. “- says Columbus resident.