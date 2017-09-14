CPD investigating officer-involved shooting on Mill Branch Road

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Columbus police confirm to News 3 that they are working on officer-involved shooting on Mill Branch Road.

Thursday morning, 911 call center received a call of shots fired around the intersection of Lunar Drive and Mill Branch Road. When officers arrived to the scene, they saw an individual with a handgun. Officers ordered the individual to drop the weapon. Officers say the suspect pointed the weapon at the officers.

The suspect was shot two times around the leg area.

Major Gil Slouchick tells News 3 that Columbus Police Department has requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to take over the investigation.