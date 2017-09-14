CPD investigating officer-involved shooting on Mill Branch Road

WRBL Staff Published: Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Columbus police confirm to News 3 that they are working on officer-involved shooting on Mill Branch Road.

Thursday morning, 911 call center received a call of shots fired around the intersection of Lunar Drive and Mill Branch Road. When officers arrived to the scene, they saw an individual with a handgun. Officers ordered the individual to drop the weapon. Officers say the suspect pointed the weapon at the officers.

The suspect was shot two times around the leg area.

Major Gil Slouchick tells News 3 that Columbus Police Department has requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to take over the investigation.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s