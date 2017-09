Related Coverage Coroner’s office identifies man shot in the head on Farr Road Monday night

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Columbus police have arrested a suspect in connection with a shooting on Farr Road at the Hannah Heights Apartment.

19-year-old Robert Furr was arrested Thursday, September 14 by patrol units without incident. Furr will be charged with murder in the death of 35-year-old Travis Porter.

As News 3 has reported, Porter was shot in the head and killed on September 4 at the Hannah Heights Apartments.