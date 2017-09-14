3 men arrested after string of burglaries in Tallassee

TALLASSEE, Ala. — After an investigation into recent burglaries around Tallassee, three men are behind bars after being arrested by the Tallassee Police Department.

According to a release from the police department, 34-year-old William Terry, 19-year-old Malcolm Robinson and 25-year-old Ledarious Stewart were arrested Tuesday, September 12 in connection to the burglaries.

The three suspects have been charged with 41 criminal charges including several burglaries, thefts and criminal mischief. Other charges maybe pending with our jurisdictions.

The arrests of Terry, Robinson and Stewart have closed 12 felony cases in Tallassee and has led to the recovery of some stolen property.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Opelika Police Department, Auburn Police Department and Notasulga Police Department help assist Tallassee Police Department with their investigation.