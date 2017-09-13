Red Cross makes plans for extra donations

COLUMBUS, Ga. — The Chattahoochee Valley proves it once again, there’s nothing like the spirit of generosity here at home. The Red Cross says a huge thank you, to all of you!

As News 3 has reported, thousands of pounds of donations came flooding into the Civic Center for evacuees. So much so, there could be a good bit of supplies left over.

“We’ve been able to provide for needs across the board for these residents sheltered here and at Frank Chester, so it’s been going pretty smoothly,” says Adelaide Kirk.

We are told extra donations will be sent to other chapters in Georgia and Florida that are servicing evacuees. Also, they say you can always show your generosity by donating blood.