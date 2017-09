OPELIKA, Ala. — After restoring power to their customers in Opelika, Opelika Power Services are now assisting their neighbors across Georgia.

According to a release from the city, the crew left early Wednesday morning to help restore power to the City of Griffin.

OPS will be helping with another Mutual Aid Partner, Electric Cities of Georgia.

With their help, they are hoping to fully restore Griffin by the weekend the their crews will travel southward to help cities farther south.