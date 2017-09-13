Martin Shkreli’s bail revoked; he heads to jail

NEW YORK (AP) — Former pharmaceuticals company CEO Martin Shkreli has had his bail revoked and is going to jail in New York while he awaits sentencing for a securities fraud conviction.

A judge at a Wednesday hearing sided with a government demand to jail Shkreli following his provocative online antics.

Shkreli’s defense argued in court papers filed Tuesday his recent offer to pay a $5,000 bounty for a Hillary Clinton hair with the follicle falls under the category of “political satire or strained humor.” The government calls the comments threats worthy of revoking the bail of the so-called Pharma Bro.

Shkreli is best known for hiking up the price of a life-saving drug and for trolling his critics online. He has said he feels “exonerated” despite his conviction.