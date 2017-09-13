Martin Shkreli’s bail revoked; he heads to jail

Associated Press Published:
Former pharmaceutical CEO Martin Shkreli, shown in this Feb. 4, 2016 file photo, has been suspended from Twitter for allegedly harassing Teen Vogue writer Lauren Duca. (AP file)

NEW YORK (AP) — Former pharmaceuticals company CEO Martin Shkreli has had his bail revoked and is going to jail in New York while he awaits sentencing for a securities fraud conviction.

A judge at a Wednesday hearing sided with a government demand to jail Shkreli following his provocative online antics.

Shkreli’s defense argued in court papers filed Tuesday his recent offer to pay a $5,000 bounty for a Hillary Clinton hair with the follicle falls under the category of “political satire or strained humor.” The government calls the comments threats worthy of revoking the bail of the so-called Pharma Bro.

Shkreli is best known for hiking up the price of a life-saving drug and for trolling his critics online. He has said he feels “exonerated” despite his conviction.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s