Local vet takes donations to harvey victims

COLUMBUS, Ga. — News 3’s Ashley Lewis met with Mike Shipp early Wednesday morning.

He’s the mastermind behind all of this and He is originally from Rockport, Texas.

Shipp feels it’s his personally responsibility to help those impacted by Harvey.

His mother and other family members were displaced from their homes.

The good news is they’re all safe and they’ve relocated to different parts of Texas.

Shipp and a team of volunteers have packed up two trailers with dozens of supplies.

There are hygiene products, non-perishable foods, baby supplies, cleaning supplies and 2,800 pounds of water.

When they arrive to Texas on Thursday they will drop off their donations at the Fulton Community Church, which is in the Fulton-Rockport area.

Shipp is challenging businesses in the area to step in and help.

