Inmate escapes after emergency medical procedure in Lumpkin County

Associated Press Published: Updated:

GAINESVILLE, Ga. (AP) — An inmate remains at large in Georgia after escaping from a hospital room.

The Lumpkin County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release that 27-year-old Steven Smith escaped from the Northeast Georgia Medical Center around 2 a.m. Tuesday. Smith had been taken to the Gainesville hospital for an emergency medical procedure.

Multiple law enforcement agencies swept the hospital grounds and surrounding areas, but Smith remains at large.

He was being held on multiple felony charges, including firearms and drug counts.

News outlets report new warrants for Smith’s arrest are being sought at this time.

Smith is from the Cleveland, Georgia area.

