Ice cream social held for Civic Center evacuees

COLUMBUS, Ga. — A sweet pick-me-up Wednesday for Irma victims who are still being housed in Columbus.

An ice cream social was held for the evacuees at the Civic Center. The American Red Cross sprung for the treats as a way to lift spirits for those away from home. There are still some 380 evacuees being sheltered here. One of them from Brunswick says the ice cream was a kind gesture.

“Oh yah, it does, just different. It takes your mind and your troubles aways. You think of nothing, but the ice cream yah. It is a very good gesture,” says Bob Wooden.

Most of the evacuees will be leaving Thursday morning to head back home. We’re told the Red Cross will help place the handful of them left and then close the Civic Center shelter.