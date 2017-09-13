Deputies searching for missing Troup County man who has dementia

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — The Troup County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help and information into the whereabouts of a missing man suffering from dementia.

According to the Troup County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, 73-year-old James Taylor was last seen at the Charter Bank on South Davis Road around 4 p.m. on September 12.

Taylor has dementia and Parkinson’s and is said to be in 2001 Buick LeSabre with a Georgia tag of WPZ247.

Taylor is described as being 5’7″ in height, around 200 pounds with grey hair, and brown eyes.

If you have seen Taylor and or the vehicle he was driving you are asked to call our investigators at 706-883-1616 or 911 to report the information.

There is no reason to believe anything criminal has happened to Mr. Taylor at this point. Nothing further at this time.