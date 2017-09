COLUMBUS, Ga. — Columbus police are seeing the public’s help in locating a 45-year-old woman.

Police say Carolyn Thornton was last seen on a METRA bus around Wednesday, August 30 around 10:30 a.m in the St. Mary’s Road and Matilda Lane area.

Thornton is described as being 5’1″ in height, 125 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

If you have any information as to Carolyn’s whereabouts please call the Columbus Police Department 911 center, or 706-653-3400, 653-3449.