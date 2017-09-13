Alabama school superintendent Michael Sentance resigns, according to reports

WKRG Staff Published:

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) — The beleaguered Alabama School Superintendent who critics say hasn’t performed up to expectations has resigned, according to multiple media reports.

Alabama Superintendent Michael Sentance has reportedly called it quits after months of speculation regarding his job security.

The news was first reported by Al.com and Alabama Political Reporter’s Josh Moon.

Sentance’s job performance has been called into question over the last several months, with state school board members split on whether to remove him from his position.

When the state school board was asked to rank Sentance’s performance since taking the job in 2016, he averaged a one on a one-to-three scale, three being the highest.

 

