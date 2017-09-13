3 arrested after armed robbery on S. Lumpkin Road

WRBL Staff Published:

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Three men are behind bars after an armed robbery Tuesday.

Columbus police have arrested 30-year-old Ryshawn Bradford, 30-year-old Micheal Brandon and 28-year-old Marcus Ellis for robbing the Garden Fresh Produce Market on South Lumpkin Road.

The charges for each individual are listed below:

  • Ryshawn Bradford, Armed Robbery, possession of marijuana and possession and use of drug related objects
  • Micheal Taylor, Armed Robbery
  • Marcus Ellis, Receipt, possession or transfer of a firearm during commission of a crime

Police say a short foot chase started after one individual started running but was arrested shortly after.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s