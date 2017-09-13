3 arrested after armed robbery on S. Lumpkin Road

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Three men are behind bars after an armed robbery Tuesday.

Columbus police have arrested 30-year-old Ryshawn Bradford, 30-year-old Micheal Brandon and 28-year-old Marcus Ellis for robbing the Garden Fresh Produce Market on South Lumpkin Road.

The charges for each individual are listed below:

Ryshawn Bradford, Armed Robbery, possession of marijuana and possession and use of drug related objects

Micheal Taylor, Armed Robbery

Marcus Ellis, Receipt, possession or transfer of a firearm during commission of a crime

Police say a short foot chase started after one individual started running but was arrested shortly after.