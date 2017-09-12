Woman gets prison for stealing from Arizona, Georgia firms

PHOENIX (AP) — A woman accused of embezzling nearly $3 million from two different real estate companies in Arizona and Georgia has been sentenced to nearly four years in federal prison.

Federal prosecutors say 35-year-old Shana Raelisa Johnson of Atlanta received a 44-month prison term Monday and was ordered to pay more than $2 million in restitution to victims.

She pleaded guilty to wire fraud in June.

Johnson was indicted in March on charges of wire fraud, money laundering and aggravated identity theft.

Between 2008 and 2016, Johnson allegedly embezzled $2.9 million from real estate companies that employed her in Phoenix and Atlanta.

She allegedly used company accounts to issue fraudulent checks and unauthorized electronic transfers and used the money to buy herself luxury cars, trips and expensive jewelry and clothes.