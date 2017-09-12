Woman arrested in April crash that left 10-year-old dead

WRBL Staff Published:

EUFAULA, Ala. — The Traffic Homicide Division of the Eufaula Police Department has made an arrest connected to a traffic crash that resulted in the death of a 10-year-old back in April.

35-year-old Karen Frost was arrested for murder for her involvement in the crash and death. Frost was was the driver a of 1994 Honda Acura in which the deceased child was a passenger.

Frost will also be charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance.

The case will be presented to the Barbour County Grand Jury.

 

