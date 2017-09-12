Week 5: PrepZone game changes

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Hurricane Irma is still impacting the Chattahoochee Valley in more ways than power outages. Due to all of the bad weather and gas shortages, the Central Red Devil’s game against Kathleen (Lakeland, FL) on Friday night (9/15) is now cancelled. Central head coach Jamey Dubose says they are not going to reschedule it either. So, the Red Devils will have a bye week and more time to prepare for Smiths Station.

As for game changes, there are several in the area.

Spencer and Dougherty’s Thursday (9/14) game is being moved to Saturday (9/16) at 2pm in Albany, Ga. Columbus and Shaw’s game at Kinnett Stadium is being rescheduled for October 5th.