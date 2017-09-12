Numerous school districts cancel school for Wednesday

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Several school districts have decided to cancel school due to the impacts of Hurricane Irma. The following list of closings are:
- Harris County Schools — Wednesday, Sept (Faculty and staff report at 9 a.m.)
- Marion County Schools — Wednesday, Sept 13 (Faculty and staff report at 9 a.m.)
- Pike County Schools (GA) — Wednesday, Sept 13
- Schley County Schools — Wednesday, Sept 13 (Faculty and staff report at 8 a.m.)
- Taylor County Schools — Wednesday, Sept 13 (Faculty and staff report at 8 a.m.)
- Upson County Schools — Wednesday, Sept 13