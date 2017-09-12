Numerous school districts cancel school for Wednesday

WRBL Staff Published: Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Several school districts have decided to cancel school due to the impacts of Hurricane Irma. The following list of closings are:

  • Harris County Schools — Wednesday, Sept (Faculty and staff report at 9 a.m.)
  • Marion County Schools — Wednesday, Sept 13 (Faculty and staff report at 9 a.m.)
  • Pike County Schools (GA) — Wednesday, Sept 13
  • Schley County Schools — Wednesday, Sept 13 (Faculty and staff report at 8 a.m.)
  • Taylor County Schools — Wednesday, Sept 13 (Faculty and staff report at 8 a.m.)
  • Upson County Schools — Wednesday, Sept 13

