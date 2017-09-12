Local shelters see evacuees heading home

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Many evacuees from Florida and coastal Georgia began their journeys back home with little foresight into what will be left when they arrive.

The shelter at the Frank Chester Recreation Center closed at noon Tuesday and the Civic Center six buses arrived Tuesday morning to start taking people back to survey the damage.

One Florida man says although he’s worried about what he’ll find when he gets back, Columbus has made him feel at home.

“I love what they did, they helped us out a lot. They gave us everything we needed, for my dogs – I have dogs – and gave us everything man,” says Daniel Nardo.

The Red Cross says there’s no set deadline to close the shelter at the Civic. We’re told they will remain open until all areas of Florida begin letting residents back in again.