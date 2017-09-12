Inmate dies of apparent suicide in Russell County Jail

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. — Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor says an inmate has died after an apparent suicide.

The inmate was 43-year-old Randy Turner.

Turner was found between 8 and 8:30 Tuesday morning in his cell where CPR was initiated. Sheriff Taylor says CPR was continued until the ambulance arrived then transported to Jack Hughston Memorial Hospital in Phenix City.

Turner arrived at the Russell County Jail Sunday, September 10 for being arrested on a domestic violence charge. Turner also had an outstanding warrant from Kentucky. Sheriff Taylor says that Tuner had an extensive criminal history.

State Bureau of Investigations and Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are assisting in the ongoing investigation.