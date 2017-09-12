DRIER AND PLEASANT: Post Irma

Post Irma will pull some drier air into the region by way of the post tropical cyclone. Expect more sunshine and a little bit more heat into the lower 80s. This short term forecast is looking great to get outside and do any clean-up around the yard. A late week front will interact with high pressure off to our east to keep Jose out to sea. This set-up will bring a few showers and storms in the extended forecast. Temperatures will climb back into the upper 80s.

Exclusive First Alert forecast and webcast