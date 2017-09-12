After Irma: Looking Brighter

Hurricane Irma, after wreaking havoc on Florida, weakened as it moved into Georgia on Monday and passed over the city of Columbus as a tropical depression during the evening. The city received 3.14″ of rainfall during the storm as measured at the Columbus airport, although other parts of the city received closer to 3½” of rain.

The automated station at CSG airport reported numerous wind gusts over 40 miles per hour between 12:30 and 2:00 PM, with a peak gust of 53 miles per hour amidst Irma’s rain bands. After 2:00 the winds diminished some as Irma continued to weaken in intensity. The lowest barometric pressure recorded in Columbus was 29.40″ (996 millibars) in the evening; after 9:00 the pressure began to rise indicating the center of Irma was beginning to move away.

Other wind gust reports from the area: Fort Valley 51 mph, Albany 51, Cordele 51, Georgetown 45, Troy AL 45, Pine Mountain 44, Butler 44, Plains 38.

Irma has weakened to a post-tropical cyclone and the remnants are expected to become absorbed into the large scale flow by Wednesday, then move through the Ohio River valley and eventually off the mid-Atlantic coast, accompanied by showers.

Our weather will be improving. Outside of a handful of isolated showers possible both Wednesday and Thursday, we are in for a stretch of dry weather into next weekend. Temperatures will climb back to near normal in a few days, with 90-degree temperatures possible by the weekend and humidity on the rise.

Hurricane Jose, a Category 1 storm over the open Atlantic well east of Florida, is expected to make a loop and head toward shore but remain away from a U.S. landfall later this week.

