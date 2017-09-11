Walmart ups hurricane relief to $30 million

CNN Published:
Walmart on Ben White in Austin. (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez)

BENTONVILLE, Arkansas (CNN) — Walmart pledged to give up to another $10 million in donations for hurricane relief, bringing its total commitment to as much as $30 million.

The company made the announcement Sunday as Hurricane Irma barreled into Florida’s southern tip after decimating some parts of the Caribbean islands.

The new $10 million commitment is a promise to match customer donations to the American Red Cross: Whatever a Walmart shopper gives, the company will put in double that amount.

It builds on a promise from Walmart and the Walmart Foundation to put $20 million in cash, matched donations and supplies toward relief efforts after Hurricane Harvey struck the gulf coast.

To make a donation that walmart will match, the company says shoppers can go to Walmart or Sam’s Club stores.

People can also text the word support to 90999 to donate $10 through their wireless carrier.

