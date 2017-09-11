Tracking power outages affected by Tropical Storm Irma

UPDATE:

5:00 P.M. — Georgia Power now reports around 900,000 of its customers are suffering power outages. The company confirms this makes up almost 50 percent of its total residential customers.

Locally, 236 outages in Muscogee County are affecting more than 20,000 customers. This is thousands less than the number reported earlier Monday afternoon.

Meanwhile, Diverse Power reports a total more than 7,300 of its Georgia customers are affected. This includes more than 1,400 Harris County customers, more than 1,200 in Meriwether County, around 100 in Muscogee County, and more than 3,800 in Troup County.

Flint Energies also reports more than 33,000 of its customers are without power. An updated outage map at 5 p.m. shows over 400 affected customers in Muscogee County, more than 400 in Talbot County, and around 1,600 power-less residents in Taylor County.

(ORIGINAL STORY)

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Georgia Power reports more than 24,000 residents in Muscogee County are without electricity as of 2:00 p.m. Monday.

Tropical Storm Irma is moving through the Chattahoochee Valley area with winds slowly exceeding 30 mph.

There are so far a total of 214 reported outages in Muscogee County affecting more than 24,100 customers. Harris County reports 37 outages leaving more than 6,700 residents, and more than 6,200 residents are currently affected by 82 outages.

Other areas within the News 3 coverage area are also seeing outages affecting less than 500 customers each in the green highlighted counties in the above outage map.

There is no projected time when the outage will be repaired. Residents should expect down traffic lights along with the above outages.

Georgia Power says as of 1 p.m., the total of customers without power across the state is over 430,000.

Meanwhile, Diverse Power reports 815 Harris County residents, 529 in Meriwether County, 60 in and around the Muscogee County areas, 253 in Quitman County, and 1062 affected in Troup County are without electricity.

Flint Energies also shows an extensive outage map with 16 outages on Fort Benning, 1114 in Marion County, 250 in Muscogee County, 354 in Talbot County, and 1623 affected residents in Taylor County.

