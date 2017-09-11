Mayor Teresa Tomlinson announces Columbus city services to be suspended Tuesday

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Mayor Teresa Tomlinson announces Monday afternoon all regular city services will be closed Tuesday due to Tropical Storm Irma.

The storm is passing through the Chattahoochee Valley area now and projected to last until early Tuesday morning. Columbus has already suffered down trees, power lines, and thousands of customers are affected by power outages.

Tomlinson says during a press conference crews will still be on hand for essential clean-up and sanitation duties through the public works department.

Tuesday garbage pickup will still be on regular schedule. Monday service will be rescheduled for pickup Wednesday. Regular pickup schedules will resume Thursday.

Metra buses will not run Tuesday and service will resume Wednesday.

The Columbus, Georgia Council meeting regularly set for 9:00 am, Tuesday will be moved to 3:00 pm, with a limited agenda for time sensitive matters only. An agenda will be posted on e-cap by 5:00 p.m. Monday night.