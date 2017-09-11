Local damages reported during Tropical Storm Irma

Monday, WRBL News 3 features your photos of local damage and affects from Tropical Storm Irma as it moves through the Chattahoochee Valley.

Check out these top posts and News 3’s coverage of the storm’s affects near you.

Tropical Storm Irma damage in the Chattahoochee Valley: Monday, Sept. 11 View as list View as gallery Open Gallery A tree down and blocking 18th Avenue in Columbus (Facebook: Theresa Aderhold) Tree branches down on JR Allen Parkway at the Moon Road exit (Facebook: Siara Guerra) News 3's Ken Martin captures a fallen tree at 32nd Avenue and 12th Street A viewer photo of a fallen tree in an apartment complex on Buena Vista Road in Columbus. (Credit: Emily Brianna Veiga via Facebook) A tree covers Sandfort Road in Phenix City near the Russell County Utilities Board. (Shawn Blakeney)

