Local damages reported during Tropical Storm Irma

Monday, WRBL News 3 features your photos of local damage and affects from Tropical Storm Irma as it moves through the Chattahoochee Valley.
Check out these top posts and News 3’s coverage of the storm’s affects near you.
Tropical Storm Irma damage in the Chattahoochee Valley: Monday, Sept. 11
Tropical Storm Irma damage in the Chattahoochee Valley: Monday, Sept. 11 x
Latest Galleries
-
1 dead in officer-involved shooting on Ramsey Road
-
Standoff situation underway on Lee Road 2172
-
6 arrests, 5 guns and multiple drugs seized by MCSO
-
3 teens arrested in connection to April murder
-
City looks to revamp historic Liberty District
-
Possible drowning at lake off Sandfort Road
-
3 arrested for child endangerment
-
3 arrested for child endangerment
-
Suspect surrenders after Russell County chase ends in Columbus
-
Suspect surrenders after Russell County chase ends in Columbus
Stay tuned for your latest weather and news updates on WRBL News 3.