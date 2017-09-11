Irma’s eye leaves Florida, enters Georgia

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Irma’s eye has finally left Florida and exited the state as a weak tropical storm with 50 mph winds.

The National Hurricane Center says the storm’s center is over southwestern Georgia, about 10 miles east of Albany. It is forecasted to take a northwest turn Tuesday morning, moving into Alabama.

It is zipping north-northwest at 17 mph. It is still a 415-mile wide storm.

Some, but not all, storm warnings in Florida have been discontinued, but storm surge is still expected along western Florida and from around Daytona Beach to South Carolina.

South Carolina, Alabama, and north central Georgia are expected to get 3 to 6 inches of rain with spots hitting 10 inches. Northern Mississippi and southern Tennessee and parts of North Carolina are forecast to get 2 to 4 inches of rain.