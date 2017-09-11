Governor Ivey signs executive order extending voter registration deadline in Senate seat run-off

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Governor Kay Ivey announces signing an executive order Monday extending the deadline to register to vote in the September 26 Republican Primary Run-off Election for Alabama’s U.S. Senate seat.

The original deadline was Monday, but Ivey’s office says due to the closure of state offices, the governor decided to extend the deadline by one day.

Online registration through the Alabama Secretary of State’s Office is still available today on their website.

“With today being the deadline to register to vote in September’s runoff, it only makes sense to extend the deadline to tomorrow because of the current weather situation in our state,” Governor Ivey says. “Voting is a fundamental right in our democracy, and I’m proud to direct the Secretary of State and local boards of registrars to ensure that Alabamians can register tomorrow and still be eligible to vote September 26th.”

The election is scheduled for September 26. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.