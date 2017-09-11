First Irma related death in Georgia reported in Worth County

WORTH COUNTY, Ga. — One man is dead after Worth County Emergency Management confirms he fell off his roof Monday morning.

Ray Salter with Worth County Fire and Emergency Management confirms the man fell around 11 a.m. while trying to remove fallen debris from his roof.

The home, in the 200 block of Herring Road, was reportedly difficult for fire and emergency responders to access.

The man’s identity has not been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL News 3 for updates.