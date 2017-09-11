Fallen tree takes out traffic lights at Steam Mill Road, Dogwood Road intersection

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Traffic lights at a south Columbus intersection have been crushed by a falling tree Monday afternoon.
News 3 viewers sent in photos of the damaged lights after the tree fell across the Steam Mill Road and Dogwood Road intersection.
High winds continue to affect the area as Tropical Storm Irma continues its northward track.
Georgia Power Representative Robert Watkins confirms crews will not be able to respond to non-emergency service calls in the interest of their safety. He says workers will be back out to restore electricity and traffic lights once wind speeds have decreased to a reasonable level.
Tropical Storm Irma damage in the Chattahoochee Valley: Monday, Sept. 11
