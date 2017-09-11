Fallen tree takes out traffic lights at Steam Mill Road, Dogwood Road intersection

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Traffic lights at a south Columbus intersection have been crushed by a falling tree Monday afternoon.

News 3 viewers sent in photos of the damaged lights after the tree fell across the Steam Mill Road and Dogwood Road intersection.

High winds continue to affect the area as Tropical Storm Irma continues its northward track.

Georgia Power Representative Robert Watkins confirms crews will not be able to respond to non-emergency service calls in the interest of their safety. He says workers will be back out to restore electricity and traffic lights once wind speeds have decreased to a reasonable level.

Tropical Storm Irma damage in the Chattahoochee Valley: Monday, Sept. 11 View as list View as gallery Open Gallery A viewer photo of the Steam Mill Road and Dogwood Road intersection where a fallen tree crushed traffic signals. (Facebook: Josh Flarida) A viewer photo of a fallen tree that crushed traffic signals at the Steam Mill Road and Dogwood Road intersection. (Facebook: Josh Flarida) A viewer photo of the Steam Mill Road and Dogwood Road intersection where a fallen tree crushed traffic signals. (Facebook: Josh Flarida) A viewer photo of the Steam Mill Road and Dogwood Road intersection where a fallen tree crushed traffic signals. (Facebook: Josh Flarida) A viewer photo of the Steam Mill Road and Dogwood Road intersection where a fallen tree crushed traffic signals. (Facebook: Josh Flarida) A viewer photo of the Steam Mill Road and Dogwood Road intersection where a fallen tree crushed traffic signals. (Facebook: Josh Flarida) A viewer photo of the Steam Mill Road and Dogwood Road intersection where a fallen tree crushed traffic signals. (Facebook: Josh Flarida) A tree down and blocking 18th Avenue in Columbus (Facebook: Theresa Aderhold) Tree branches down on JR Allen Parkway at the Moon Road exit (Facebook: Siara Guerra) News 3's Ken Martin captures a fallen tree at 32nd Avenue and 12th Street A viewer photo of a fallen tree in an apartment complex on Buena Vista Road in Columbus. (Credit: Emily Brianna Veiga via Facebook) A tree covers Sandfort Road in Phenix City near the Russell County Utilities Board. (Shawn Blakeney> News 3's Alex Derencz submits this photo of a tree down blocking motorists on East Samford Avenue near Chewacla Road. News 3 Reporter Justin Holbrock stops to snap a photo of a downed tree on Georgia Highway 26 East, by Junction 325. Two emergency vehicles were on the scene at 2:15 p.m. Monday. Tree down on Ogletree Road between Windway and Moore's Mill Road southeast of downtown Auburn. Also some construction barrels reportedly scattered on Moore's Mill Road.