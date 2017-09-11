DaVita and Renal Associates offering dialysis services Tuesday to those impacted by Irma

COLUMBUS, Ga. — DaVita Dialysis wants to get the word out it’s willing and able to help patients who need dialysis services after the storm.

DaVita’s clinics will be closed in our region today. However, Tuesday, September 12, the offices plan to reopen. Vickie Taylor, Group Facility Administrator of DaVita, tells News 3 the DaVita Clinics and Renal Associates will have all dialysis facilities open on Tuesday. Taylor says they will be accepting patients without appointments, no matter what type of insurance the patients have. It’s all a part of helping visitors displaced by Hurricane Irma who need dialysis and assisting patients who had to miss Monday appointments due to the clinics being closed.

Taylor says all DaVita clinics in the region will be open, including those in Phenix City, Opelika, and Auburn as well as Columbus. For more information, you can call (334) 614-1735.