Columbus, Lee County suspend responses to all non-life threatening emergencies

(WRBL) — Georgia Power confirms crews will not be out and actively restoring areas affected by power outages due to unsafe wind speeds in Muscogee County.

Robert Watkins with Georgia Power says the company and Columbus Public Works will continue to work together to assist anyone caught in dangerous conditions. However, he stresses current wind speeds make it unsafe for crews to service power lines.

He says operations will continue as soon as wind speed decrease.

Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones also confirms emergency response teams are being called back due to incoming rains and high wind speeds.

Jones says crews will still respond in cases of life-threatening emergencies, but otherwise crews are being recalled in the interest of their safety.

