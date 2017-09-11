Close to 3000 Georgia Power customers without electricity in South Columbus

A viewer photo of a fallen tree in an apartment complex on Buena Vista Road in Columbus. (Credit: Emily Brianna Veiga via Facebook)

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Georgia Power reports close to 3000 customers are without electricity as of noon Monday.

Tropical Storm Irma is moving through the Chattahoochee Valley area with winds slowly exceeding 30 mph.

One News 3 viewer reports a fallen tree down in an apartment complex on Buena Vista Road.

(Georgia Power Outage Map)

The latest outage map shows the largest affected area centered around Shirley Winston Park and the Steam Mill Road areas.

There is no projected time when the outage will be repaired. Residents should expect down traffic lights along with the above outages.

Georgia Power says as of 1 p.m., the total of customers without power across the state is over 430,000.

Stay with WRBL News 3 for your latest updates.

