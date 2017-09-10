Hurricane Irma pushes water from shoreline into Gulf

TAMPA (WFLA) – Water appears to be disappearing from waterways around Tampa Bay.

ow tide is occurring around Tampa Bay just before noon.

With Hurricane Irma to our south, the counter clockwise wind flow around that storm is creating a very strong wind from the east. That is an offshore wind that is pushing water back into the Gulf of Mexico,” said meteorologist Leigh Spann.

Residents across the Tampa Bay area is sending photos to news@wfla.com of low water levels along rivers and beaches.

Ebbie Mogford was at the south jetty and Higel boat ramp in Venice and noticed water being sucked out to the Gulf.

We also noticed the same phenomenon in the Hillsborough River in downtown Tampa and off of Bayshore

So where does the water go?

Experts say Hurricane Irma is so strong and its pressure is so low that it appears to suck water from its surroundings into the core of the storm.

Some call this phenomenon, “hurricane bulge.” And it will only last a short time before returning to normal.