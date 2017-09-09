The latest on Hurricane Irma

Tropical Storm Watches have been issued for Clay, Quitman and Randolph Counties. The watch will go in effect Monday morning through Tuesday morning. 45-55mph wind possible with gusts up to 70mph as Irma tracks north into our area.

Flash Flood Watch issued for our area Monday afternoon through Tuesday afternoon.

Irma is a Category 3 Hurricane with max sustained winds at 125mph (as on 3:00pm edt). The eye or center of the storm is 160 miles from Miami. The latest track has is shifting a little farther west. It is expected to make landfall to Florida Sunday evening as a Category 4 Hurricane with wind speed of 140mph. It is expected to track north through Tampa as a major hurricane Monday morning – bringing tropical storm force winds to southeast Georgia by Monday morning as well.

Columbus and surrounding areas will experience 20-30 mph wind with gusts up to 40 mph through Sunday night. Monday morning, tropical storm force winds (39+ mph) are possible in the area through Monday night. Strong wind will break tree branches, topple small or weak trees and damage powerlines. Power outages are possible as early as Sunday night through Tuesday morning.