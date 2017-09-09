Hurricane Irma Update

Most of our area is under a Tropical Storm Watch or Tropical Storm Warning now until further notice. The strongest tropical storm conditions are expected Monday afternoon, at this time.

A Tropical Storm Watch means tropical storm force winds (39+mph) are possible. A Tropical Storm Warning means tropical storm force winds are likely. 45-55mph sustained wind are possible in Columbus and surrounding areas with up to 70mph wind gusts. Clay, Randolph and Quitman Counties are under a Tropical Storm Warning – where those wind speeds are likely.

Irma is a Category 3 Hurricane with max sustained winds at 120mph (as of 8:00pm edt). The latest track has is shifting a little farther west. It is expected to make landfall around Tampa as a Category 3 Hurricane with a wind speed of 115mph overnight Sunday into early Monday morning.

WIND: Columbus and surrounding areas will experience 20-30 mph wind with gusts up to 40 mph Sunday. Monday morning, tropical storm force winds (39+ mph) are possible in the area through Monday night. For Lee, Russell, Barbour, Harris, Muscogee, Chattahoochee, Stewart, Webster, Marion, Talbot, Taylor, Schley and Sumter Counties: 45-55 sustained winds are possible with gusts up to 70mph. This includes: Eufaula, Opelika, Phenix City, Auburn, Columbus, Cusseta, Buena Vista, Butler and Americus.

For Quitman, Clay and Randolph Counties tropical storm force winds are likely. 45-60mph sustained winds expected with gusts up to 80mph. This includes Shorterville, Cuthbert and Shellman.

Strong winds will break tree branches, topple small or weak trees and damage powerlines. Power outages are possible as early as Sunday night through Tuesday morning.

TORNADOES: The threat for weak, spin-up tornadoes has increased with the latest track update. Areas to the right or east of the track are at most risk for tornadic activity. These areas include Americus, Mauk, Butler, Talbotton and Albany.

RAIN: Flash Flood Watches have been issued for our area Monday afternoon through Tuesday afternoon. 3-5 inches of rainfall expected Monday.