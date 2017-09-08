Tropical Storm Irma business, school closings

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Several school districts have already canceled school in anticipation of Hurricane Irma. The closures are:

  • Albany State University — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12
  • Auburn City Schools — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12
  • Auburn University — Monday, Sept 11 (Reopen to employees at 7:45 a.m., classes resume at noon Tuesday)
  • Barbour County Schools — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12
  • Bethesda Baptist Child Care Center (Ellerslie) — Monday, Sept 11
  • Brookstone School — Monday, Sept 11
  • Chambers County Schools — Monday Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12
  • Chattahoochee County Schools — Monday, Sept 11
  • Chattahoochee Valley Community College — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12
  • Clay County Schools — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12
  • Columbus State University — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12
  • Columbus Technical College — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12
  • Department of Defense Education Activity Schools — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12
  • Dominion Children’s Academy (Columbus) — Monday,  Sept 11
  • Eufaula City Schools — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12
  • Fairview Baptist Preschool (Columbus) — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12
  • Flint River Academy — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12
  • Fort Benning Schools — Monday, Sept 11
  • Georgia Military College (Columbus campus) — Monday, Sept 11 and Sept 12
  • Georgia Southern University — Friday, Sept 8 through Tuesday, Sept 12
  • Georgia Southwestern State University — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12
  • God’s Glory Ministries Daycare (Opelika) — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12
  • Hallie Turner Private School (Columbus) — Monday, Sept 11
  • Harris County Schools — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12
  • Kidz Central Christian Academy and Daycare (Phenix City) — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12
  • King, Darden, and Edelman Head Start Centers (Auburn, Opelika, Hurtsboro) — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12
  • Learning Zone Childcare (Auburn) — Monday, Sept 11
  • LaGrange College — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept. 12
  • Lee County Schools (AL) — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12
  • The Lakeside School (Eufaula) — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12
  • Lanett City Schools — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12
  • Macon County Schools (GA) — Monday, Sept 11
  • Marion County Schools — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12
  • Mercer University (Atlanta, Columbus, Macon and Savannah campuses) — Monday, Sept 11
  • Meriwether County Schools — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12
  • Miller-Motte Technical College (Columbus) — Monday, Sept 11
  • Muscogee County Schools — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12
  • Opelika City Schools — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12
  • Phenix City Christian School — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12
  • Phenix City Schools — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12
  • Pike County Schools (AL) — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12
  • Pike County Schools (GA) — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12
  • Pinehurst Christian School — Monday, Sept 11
  • Quitman County Schools — Monday, Sept 11
  • Randolph County Schools — Monday, Sept 11
  • Russell County Schools — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12
  • Schley County Schools — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12
  • South Georgia Technical College — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12
  • St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12
  • St. Luke School — Monday, Sept 11
  • Stewart County Schools — Monday, Sept 11
  • Sumter County Schools — Monday, Sept 11
  • Southern Union Community College (All campuses) — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12
  • Springwood School — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept
  • Talbot County Schools — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12
  • Taylor County Schools — Monday, Sept 11
  • Trinity Christian School (Opelika) — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12
  • Troup County Schools — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12
  • Troy City Schools — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12
  • Troy University (Phenix City campus) — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12
  • University of Georgia — Monday, Sept 11
  • University of West Georgia — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12
  • Upson County Schools — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12
  • Virginia College (Columbus campus) — Monday, Sept 11
  • Webster County Schools — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12

Other closings include:

  • Alatrade Foods (Phenix City) — Monday, Sept 11
  • The Allergy Center at Brookstone — Monday, Sept 11
  • The American Cancer Society Office — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12 (Call 1-800-ACS-2345 for more details)
  • Aquarium Cleaning Service (Cusseta) — Monday, Sept 11
  • Bank of the Ozarks — Monday, Sept 11
  • Beall’s Outlet — Monday, Sept 11
  • The Bob Wright Symposium On Business Empowerment — Postponed, later dates to be announced
  • Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Lee County — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12
  • Branch Banking and Trust (Columbus, Phenix City, and surrounding areas) — Monday, Sept 11
  • The Bridge Church (Columbus) — Monday, Sept 11
  • Callaway Gardens — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12
  • Campus Clubs Kickoff (Auburn) — Postponed from Tuesday, Sept 12 (Check for updates here.)
  • Chattahoochee Valley Libraries (All campuses) — Monday, Sept 11
  • Columbus Consolidated Government (Includes METRA, Solid Waste Services, Court Sessions) — Monday, Sept 11
  • Columbus Endoscopy Center and Gastrointestinal Diseases — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12
  • Columbus Health Department (West Central Health District) — Monday, Sept 11
  • Columbus Regional Health outpatient and elective procedures
  • Columbus Water Works — Monday, Sept. 11
  • DaVita Dialysis (Columbus, Phenix City, Auburn, Opelika) — Monday, Sept 11
  • Easterseals West Georgia — Monday, Sept 11
  • Enrichment Service Program (Early Head Start and Head Start Centers and Neighborhood Service Centers, Corporate Office in Columbus) — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12
  • Exide Technology (except management personnel) — Monday, Sept 11
  • Fort Benning — Monday, Sept 11, operations suspended. Only mission-essential personnel to report for duty Monday
  • Fort Benning: Benning Blvd. and Sand Hill Access Control Gates closed until 4am Tuesday
  • Harris County Government and all services — Monday, Sept 11
  • Horizons Diagnostics — Monday, Sept 11
  • Human Performance and Rehabilitation Centers (Columbus) — Monday, Sept 11
  • Hughston Clinic and surgery center — Monday, Sept 11
  • Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance anti-violence motorcade — Monday, Sept 11
  • Keystone (Barbour County) — Monday, Sept 11, first shift canceled
  • Kia Motors Manufacturing Georgia — Tuesday, Sept 12 (All shifts of production canceled for hourly production. Salaried employees will work altered schedule of 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Production to resume at 6:30 a.m on Wednesday, Sept 13)
  • Kidz and Co. Childcare (Ladonia) — Monday, Sept 11
  • King, Darden, and Edelman Head Start Center (Auburn, Hurtsboro and Opelika) — Monday, Sept 11
  • Kinetic (All branches) — Monday, Sept 11
  • Kodak — Monday, Sept 11
  • City of LaGrange nonessential services (trash pickup, municipal courts) — Monday, Sept 11
  • Lee County Commission offices — Monday, Sept 11
  • Liberty Utilities Service Center — Monday, Sept 11
  • McCauley Propeller Systems — Monday, Sept 11
  • New Beginnings Christian Ministries (Centers 1 and 2) — Closed until further notice
  • New Horizons Behavioral Health Center (Muscogee, Harris, Talbot, Chattahoochee, Stewart, Randolph, Quitman and Clay Counties) — Monday, Sept 11
  • On Time Printing — Monday, Sept 11
  • Pastoral Institute (Columbus) — Monday, Sept 11
  • PAWS Humane’s Vet Clinic and Adoption Center — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12
  • City of Phenix City administrative offices — Monday, Sept 11
  • Pine Mountain Trail — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12
  • Pratt & Whitney — Sunday, Sept 10, third shift and Monday, Sept 11, first shift
  • Rivertown School of Beauty — Monday, Sept 11
  • Russell County Courthouse and Judicial Building — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12
  • Russell County Sanitation offices (Phenix City) — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12 (Mon. and Tue. trash pickup moved to Wednesday, Wed. pickup moved to Thursday, Thurs. and Fri. pickup to occur Friday)
  • Saint Francis Hospital: Medical Group Practices, Columbus Clinic, Macon Rd. Urgent Care Center, Outpatient physical threrapy and rehab services, chemotherapy and infusion services, retail pharmacy (after Noon) — Monday, Sept 11
  • The Smiths Station Government Center(City Hall, Lee County Revenue Commissioner and Probate Judge Satellite Offices) — Monday, Sept 11
  • Stewart County Commission — Monday, Sept 11
  • Synder Lance — Until Wednesday, Sept 13
  • Toddler Town Child Care (Phenix City) — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12
  • W.C. Bradley Co and Char Broil, LLC — Monday, Sept 11
  • West Georgia Pediatric Partners (Dr Macleods office) — Monday, Sept 11
  • Wild Adventures (Valdosta) — Sunday, Sept 10
  • Winship Clinic (Phenix City) — Monday, Sept 11
  • YMCA (All campuses) — Monday, Sept 11

