Tropical Storm Irma business, school closings

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Several school districts have already canceled school in anticipation of Hurricane Irma. The closures are:

Albany State University — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12

Auburn City Schools — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12

Auburn University — Monday, Sept 11 (Reopen to employees at 7:45 a.m., classes resume at noon Tuesday)

Barbour County Schools — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12

Bethesda Baptist Child Care Center (Ellerslie) — Monday, Sept 11

Brookstone School — Monday, Sept 11

Chambers County Schools — Monday Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12

Chattahoochee County Schools — Monday, Sept 11

Chattahoochee Valley Community College — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12

Clay County Schools — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12

Columbus State University — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12

Columbus Technical College — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12

Department of Defense Education Activity Schools — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12

Dominion Children’s Academy (Columbus) — Monday, Sept 11

Eufaula City Schools — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12

Fairview Baptist Preschool (Columbus) — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12

Flint River Academy — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12

Fort Benning Schools — Monday, Sept 11

Georgia Military College (Columbus campus) — Monday, Sept 11 and Sept 12

Georgia Southern University — Friday, Sept 8 through Tuesday, Sept 12

Georgia Southwestern State University — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12

God’s Glory Ministries Daycare (Opelika) — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12

Hallie Turner Private School (Columbus) — Monday, Sept 11

Harris County Schools — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12

Kidz Central Christian Academy and Daycare (Phenix City) — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12

King, Darden, and Edelman Head Start Centers (Auburn, Opelika, Hurtsboro) — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12

Learning Zone Childcare (Auburn) — Monday, Sept 11

LaGrange College — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept. 12

Lee County Schools (AL) — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12

The Lakeside School (Eufaula) — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12

Lanett City Schools — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12

Macon County Schools (GA) — Monday, Sept 11

Marion County Schools — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12

Mercer University (Atlanta, Columbus, Macon and Savannah campuses) — Monday, Sept 11

Meriwether County Schools — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12

Miller-Motte Technical College (Columbus) — Monday, Sept 11

Muscogee County Schools — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12

Opelika City Schools — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12

Phenix City Christian School — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12

Phenix City Schools — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12

Pike County Schools (AL) — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12

Pike County Schools (GA) — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12

Pinehurst Christian School — Monday, Sept 11

Quitman County Schools — Monday, Sept 11

Randolph County Schools — Monday, Sept 11

Russell County Schools — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12

Schley County Schools — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12

South Georgia Technical College — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12

St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12

St. Luke School — Monday, Sept 11

Stewart County Schools — Monday, Sept 11

Sumter County Schools — Monday, Sept 11

Southern Union Community College (All campuses) — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12

Springwood School — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept

Talbot County Schools — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12

Taylor County Schools — Monday, Sept 11

Trinity Christian School (Opelika) — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12

Troup County Schools — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12

Troy City Schools — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12

Troy University (Phenix City campus) — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12

University of Georgia — Monday, Sept 11

University of West Georgia — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12

Upson County Schools — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12

Virginia College (Columbus campus) — Monday, Sept 11

Webster County Schools — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12

Other closings include:

Alatrade Foods (Phenix City) — Monday, Sept 11

The Allergy Center at Brookstone — Monday, Sept 11

The American Cancer Society Office — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12 (Call 1-800-ACS-2345 for more details)

Aquarium Cleaning Service (Cusseta) — Monday, Sept 11

Bank of the Ozarks — Monday, Sept 11

Beall’s Outlet — Monday, Sept 11

The Bob Wright Symposium On Business Empowerment — Postponed, later dates to be announced

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Lee County — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12

Branch Banking and Trust (Columbus, Phenix City, and surrounding areas) — Monday, Sept 11

The Bridge Church (Columbus) — Monday, Sept 11

Callaway Gardens — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12

Campus Clubs Kickoff (Auburn) — Postponed from Tuesday, Sept 12 (Check for updates here.)

Chattahoochee Valley Libraries (All campuses) — Monday, Sept 11

Columbus Consolidated Government (Includes METRA, Solid Waste Services, Court Sessions) — Monday, Sept 11

Columbus Endoscopy Center and Gastrointestinal Diseases — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12

Columbus Health Department (West Central Health District) — Monday, Sept 11

Columbus Regional Health outpatient and elective procedures

Columbus Water Works — Monday, Sept. 11

DaVita Dialysis (Columbus, Phenix City, Auburn, Opelika) — Monday, Sept 11

Easterseals West Georgia — Monday, Sept 11

Enrichment Service Program (Early Head Start and Head Start Centers and Neighborhood Service Centers, Corporate Office in Columbus) — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12

Exide Technology (except management personnel) — Monday, Sept 11

Fort Benning — Monday, Sept 11, operations suspended. Only mission-essential personnel to report for duty Monday

Fort Benning: Benning Blvd. and Sand Hill Access Control Gates closed until 4am Tuesday

Harris County Government and all services — Monday, Sept 11

Horizons Diagnostics — Monday, Sept 11

Human Performance and Rehabilitation Centers (Columbus) — Monday, Sept 11

Hughston Clinic and surgery center — Monday, Sept 11

Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance anti-violence motorcade — Monday, Sept 11

Keystone (Barbour County) — Monday, Sept 11, first shift canceled

Kia Motors Manufacturing Georgia — Tuesday, Sept 12 (All shifts of production canceled for hourly production. Salaried employees will work altered schedule of 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Production to resume at 6:30 a.m on Wednesday, Sept 13)

Kidz and Co. Childcare (Ladonia) — Monday, Sept 11

King, Darden, and Edelman Head Start Center (Auburn, Hurtsboro and Opelika) — Monday, Sept 11

Kinetic (All branches) — Monday, Sept 11

Kodak — Monday, Sept 11

City of LaGrange nonessential services (trash pickup, municipal courts) — Monday, Sept 11

Lee County Commission offices — Monday, Sept 11

Liberty Utilities Service Center — Monday, Sept 11

McCauley Propeller Systems — Monday, Sept 11

New Beginnings Christian Ministries (Centers 1 and 2) — Closed until further notice

New Horizons Behavioral Health Center (Muscogee, Harris, Talbot, Chattahoochee, Stewart, Randolph, Quitman and Clay Counties) — Monday, Sept 11

On Time Printing — Monday, Sept 11

Pastoral Institute (Columbus) — Monday, Sept 11

PAWS Humane’s Vet Clinic and Adoption Center — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12

City of Phenix City administrative offices — Monday, Sept 11

Pine Mountain Trail — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12

Pratt & Whitney — Sunday, Sept 10, third shift and Monday, Sept 11, first shift

Rivertown School of Beauty — Monday, Sept 11

Russell County Courthouse and Judicial Building — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12

Russell County Sanitation offices (Phenix City) — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12 (Mon. and Tue. trash pickup moved to Wednesday, Wed. pickup moved to Thursday, Thurs. and Fri. pickup to occur Friday)

Saint Francis Hospital: Medical Group Practices, Columbus Clinic, Macon Rd. Urgent Care Center, Outpatient physical threrapy and rehab services, chemotherapy and infusion services, retail pharmacy (after Noon) — Monday, Sept 11

The Smiths Station Government Center(City Hall, Lee County Revenue Commissioner and Probate Judge Satellite Offices) — Monday, Sept 11

Stewart County Commission — Monday, Sept 11

Synder Lance — Until Wednesday, Sept 13

Toddler Town Child Care (Phenix City) — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12

W.C. Bradley Co and Char Broil, LLC — Monday, Sept 11

West Georgia Pediatric Partners (Dr Macleods office) — Monday, Sept 11

— Monday, Sept 11 Wild Adventures (Valdosta) — Sunday, Sept 10

Winship Clinic (Phenix City) — Monday, Sept 11

YMCA (All campuses) — Monday, Sept 11

WRBL will keep you updated on more closings as they are announced.