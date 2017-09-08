Tropical Storm Irma business, school closings

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Several school districts have already canceled school in anticipation of Hurricane Irma. The closures are:
- Albany State University — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12
- Auburn City Schools — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12
- Auburn University — Monday, Sept 11 (Reopen to employees at 7:45 a.m., classes resume at noon Tuesday)
- Barbour County Schools — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12
- Bethesda Baptist Child Care Center (Ellerslie) — Monday, Sept 11
- Brookstone School — Monday, Sept 11
- Chambers County Schools — Monday Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12
- Chattahoochee County Schools — Monday, Sept 11
- Chattahoochee Valley Community College — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12
- Clay County Schools — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12
- Columbus State University — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12
- Columbus Technical College — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12
- Department of Defense Education Activity Schools — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12
- Dominion Children’s Academy (Columbus) — Monday, Sept 11
- Eufaula City Schools — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12
- Fairview Baptist Preschool (Columbus) — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12
- Flint River Academy — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12
- Fort Benning Schools — Monday, Sept 11
- Georgia Military College (Columbus campus) — Monday, Sept 11 and Sept 12
- Georgia Southern University — Friday, Sept 8 through Tuesday, Sept 12
- Georgia Southwestern State University — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12
- God’s Glory Ministries Daycare (Opelika) — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12
- Hallie Turner Private School (Columbus) — Monday, Sept 11
- Harris County Schools — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12
- Kidz Central Christian Academy and Daycare (Phenix City) — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12
- King, Darden, and Edelman Head Start Centers (Auburn, Opelika, Hurtsboro) — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12
- Learning Zone Childcare (Auburn) — Monday, Sept 11
- LaGrange College — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept. 12
- Lee County Schools (AL) — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12
- The Lakeside School (Eufaula) — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12
- Lanett City Schools — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12
- Macon County Schools (GA) — Monday, Sept 11
- Marion County Schools — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12
- Mercer University (Atlanta, Columbus, Macon and Savannah campuses) — Monday, Sept 11
- Meriwether County Schools — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12
- Miller-Motte Technical College (Columbus) — Monday, Sept 11
- Muscogee County Schools — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12
- Opelika City Schools — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12
- Phenix City Christian School — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12
- Phenix City Schools — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12
- Pike County Schools (AL) — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12
- Pike County Schools (GA) — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12
- Pinehurst Christian School — Monday, Sept 11
- Quitman County Schools — Monday, Sept 11
- Randolph County Schools — Monday, Sept 11
- Russell County Schools — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12
- Schley County Schools — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12
- South Georgia Technical College — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12
- St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12
- St. Luke School — Monday, Sept 11
- Stewart County Schools — Monday, Sept 11
- Sumter County Schools — Monday, Sept 11
- Southern Union Community College (All campuses) — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12
- Springwood School — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept
- Talbot County Schools — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12
- Taylor County Schools — Monday, Sept 11
- Trinity Christian School (Opelika) — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12
- Troup County Schools — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12
- Troy City Schools — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12
- Troy University (Phenix City campus) — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12
- University of Georgia — Monday, Sept 11
- University of West Georgia — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12
- Upson County Schools — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12
- Virginia College (Columbus campus) — Monday, Sept 11
- Webster County Schools — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12
Other closings include:
- Alatrade Foods (Phenix City) — Monday, Sept 11
- The Allergy Center at Brookstone — Monday, Sept 11
- The American Cancer Society Office — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12 (Call 1-800-ACS-2345 for more details)
- Aquarium Cleaning Service (Cusseta) — Monday, Sept 11
- Bank of the Ozarks — Monday, Sept 11
- Beall’s Outlet — Monday, Sept 11
- The Bob Wright Symposium On Business Empowerment — Postponed, later dates to be announced
- Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Lee County — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12
- Branch Banking and Trust (Columbus, Phenix City, and surrounding areas) — Monday, Sept 11
- The Bridge Church (Columbus) — Monday, Sept 11
- Callaway Gardens — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12
- Campus Clubs Kickoff (Auburn) — Postponed from Tuesday, Sept 12 (Check for updates here.)
- Chattahoochee Valley Libraries (All campuses) — Monday, Sept 11
- Columbus Consolidated Government (Includes METRA, Solid Waste Services, Court Sessions) — Monday, Sept 11
- Columbus Endoscopy Center and Gastrointestinal Diseases — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12
- Columbus Health Department (West Central Health District) — Monday, Sept 11
- Columbus Regional Health outpatient and elective procedures
- Columbus Water Works — Monday, Sept. 11
- DaVita Dialysis (Columbus, Phenix City, Auburn, Opelika) — Monday, Sept 11
- Easterseals West Georgia — Monday, Sept 11
- Enrichment Service Program (Early Head Start and Head Start Centers and Neighborhood Service Centers, Corporate Office in Columbus) — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12
- Exide Technology (except management personnel) — Monday, Sept 11
- Fort Benning — Monday, Sept 11, operations suspended. Only mission-essential personnel to report for duty Monday
- Fort Benning: Benning Blvd. and Sand Hill Access Control Gates closed until 4am Tuesday
- Harris County Government and all services — Monday, Sept 11
- Horizons Diagnostics — Monday, Sept 11
- Human Performance and Rehabilitation Centers (Columbus) — Monday, Sept 11
- Hughston Clinic and surgery center — Monday, Sept 11
- Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance anti-violence motorcade — Monday, Sept 11
- Keystone (Barbour County) — Monday, Sept 11, first shift canceled
- Kia Motors Manufacturing Georgia — Tuesday, Sept 12 (All shifts of production canceled for hourly production. Salaried employees will work altered schedule of 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Production to resume at 6:30 a.m on Wednesday, Sept 13)
- Kidz and Co. Childcare (Ladonia) — Monday, Sept 11
- King, Darden, and Edelman Head Start Center (Auburn, Hurtsboro and Opelika) — Monday, Sept 11
- Kinetic (All branches) — Monday, Sept 11
- Kodak — Monday, Sept 11
- City of LaGrange nonessential services (trash pickup, municipal courts) — Monday, Sept 11
- Lee County Commission offices — Monday, Sept 11
- Liberty Utilities Service Center — Monday, Sept 11
- McCauley Propeller Systems — Monday, Sept 11
- New Beginnings Christian Ministries (Centers 1 and 2) — Closed until further notice
- New Horizons Behavioral Health Center (Muscogee, Harris, Talbot, Chattahoochee, Stewart, Randolph, Quitman and Clay Counties) — Monday, Sept 11
- On Time Printing — Monday, Sept 11
- Pastoral Institute (Columbus) — Monday, Sept 11
- PAWS Humane’s Vet Clinic and Adoption Center — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12
- City of Phenix City administrative offices — Monday, Sept 11
- Pine Mountain Trail — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12
- Pratt & Whitney — Sunday, Sept 10, third shift and Monday, Sept 11, first shift
- Rivertown School of Beauty — Monday, Sept 11
- Russell County Courthouse and Judicial Building — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12
- Russell County Sanitation offices (Phenix City) — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12 (Mon. and Tue. trash pickup moved to Wednesday, Wed. pickup moved to Thursday, Thurs. and Fri. pickup to occur Friday)
- Saint Francis Hospital: Medical Group Practices, Columbus Clinic, Macon Rd. Urgent Care Center, Outpatient physical threrapy and rehab services, chemotherapy and infusion services, retail pharmacy (after Noon) — Monday, Sept 11
- The Smiths Station Government Center(City Hall, Lee County Revenue Commissioner and Probate Judge Satellite Offices) — Monday, Sept 11
- Stewart County Commission — Monday, Sept 11
- Synder Lance — Until Wednesday, Sept 13
- Toddler Town Child Care (Phenix City) — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12
- W.C. Bradley Co and Char Broil, LLC — Monday, Sept 11
- West Georgia Pediatric Partners (Dr Macleods office) — Monday, Sept 11
- Wild Adventures (Valdosta) — Sunday, Sept 10
- Winship Clinic (Phenix City) — Monday, Sept 11
- YMCA (All campuses) — Monday, Sept 11
