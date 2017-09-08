Street Renaming Ceremony for Vince Sutton Boulevard Scheduled for Saturday

WRBL Staff Published:

LaGRANGE, Ga- The Street Renaming Ceremony for Vince Sutton Boulevard is scheduled for Saturday, September 9th 9:00am at his former home at 422 Niles Street in LaGrange.

The LaGrange City Council voted unanimously to rename a portion of Niles Street to Vince Sutton Boulevard.

Vince Sutton is a former University of Alabama and LaGrange High School football star.

He was most recently a successful high school football coach at Dawson Street Christian School.

Sutton grew up in the Lucy Morgan Homes in LaGrange, a part of the Housing Authority.

Through his life he continued to stay connected to the community.

Sutton and his family still live in the area.

The former UA quarterback is recovering from a kidney transplant after years of declining health.

His mom Maxine Sutton, family, friends, Housing Authority staff and board members went before the Council to express their gratitude.

“Thank you for renaming Niles for Vince Sutton Boulevard. I appreciate it and so does Vince. It means a lot to us.” Sutton said.

A Portion of Niles Street from Revis Street to Borton Street will be renamed Vince Sutton Boulevard.

