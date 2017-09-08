South Georgia Technical College closing both campuses Monday and Tuesday due to weather concerns

AMERICUS, Ga- South Georgia Technical College will be closed on Monday, September 11, 2017 and Tuesday, September 12, 2017 due to the uncertain path of Hurricane IRMA, announced South Georgia Technical College President Dr. John Watford. The closure will impact both the Americus and the Crisp County Center campuses as well as all adult education sites.

“Student, faculty, and staff safety is of the utmost concern,” said President Watford. “No classes or events will be held during this time. Everyone is urged to exercise extreme caution to remain safe during this uncertain time. The dorms and the cafeteria will remain open to provide food and shelter for on-campus students. South Georgia Technical College will also serve as a staging center for utility crews should the need arise. Campus safety officers will be on duty even though the campus is closed and classes have been cancelled for Monday and Tuesday.”