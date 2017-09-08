Nowhere will be safe: Can scary words save public from Irma?

Associated Press Published:

WASHINGTON (AP) — Catastrophic, life-threatening, extremely dangerous. Scary? Forecasters hope so.

The National Weather Service are using as fearful words as they can, on purpose, to warn people about Hurricane Irma and shock them into action, just as they did last month for Hurricane Harvey.

National Hurricane Center spokesman and meteorologist Dennis Feltgen says, “Words like catastrophic, get out, life-threatening, hopefully it will sink in.”

The weather office on the Florida Keys may have done him one better.

The National Weather Service’s Florida Keys office tweeted Friday: “(asterisk)(asterisk)(asterisk)THIS IS AS REAL AS IT GET(asterisk)(asterisk)(asterisk)NOWHERE IN THE FLORIDA KEYS WILL BE SAFE(asterisk)(asterisk)(asterisk)YOU STILL HAVE TIME TO EVACUATE(asterisk)(asterisk)(asterisk)”

A year ago, the National Weather Service announced it would stop screaming in all capital letters unless in case of emergency. This is an emergency.

