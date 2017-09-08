Next reliable track update 11/10 CT

TRACKING HURRICANE IRMA: Southern Florida and the Florida Keys are under Hurricane and Storm Surge warnings as Irma impacts them tomorrow night. Irma is expected to decrease gradually, but is still expected to make landfall as a major hurricane early Sunday morning. It will bring dangerous storm surge flooding and hurricane forced winds to Florida through Monday…affecting northern Florida and Jacksonville as a Category 2 Hurricane early Monday morning.

Columbus and southeast Georgia will start to feel direct impacts from Irma by late Sunday (mainly Monday into early Tuesday) as Irma weakens to a tropical storm over our area by Tuesday morning. Right now, the track is shifting a little farther west – which means we could experience heavy rain and tropical storm forced winds up to 40 mph. The farther east you are to the center of the storm, the strong the storms, wind and threat for tornadoes. This is called the front right quadrant of the storm. By Wednesday, the immediate threat of Irma will be out of Columbus with stronger activity to our north.

The track of Irma continues to evolve each hour as we get more information on it, which could all change the extent and strength of the impacts we may experience. The First Alert Weather Team will continue to update accordingly. For the latest on Hurricane Irma from the National Hurricane Center click here.