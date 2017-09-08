News 3 PrepZone Preview: Week 4 2017

COLUMBUS, Ga.- Week 4 represents a time of transition in Chattahoochee Valley high school football. Many teams are wrapping up their non-region schedules, some teams have byes before starting region play next week, and some teams have already started region play this week. This week on the PrepZone Preview, we have a mix of both, as Columbus travels to Callaway, the 2nd-ranked team in Georgia’s Class 2A, in a big non region matchup. Over on the Plains, 8th-ranked Auburn hosts #1 Central in a clash of 7A titans in Alabama. Plus our Friday Night Tailgate Game of the Week features a big Georgia region 4-A matchup as Pacelli travels to Marion County.

And after all of the games are done, join us on the PrepZone at 11:15/10:15 central on News 3 and wrbl.com as Natalie Peluchette goes through all the scores and highlights from around the Chattahoochee Valley.

