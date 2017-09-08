Hurricane warnings add urgency to Florida evacuations

MIAMI, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane warnings have been issued for South Florida as thousands of people evacuate.

More than a half-million people have been ordered to leave the region ahead of now Category 4 Hurricane Irma.

The National Hurricane Center on Thursday night issued hurricane warnings for the Keys and an area of the peninsula including metro Miami and Lake Okeechobee. Storm surge warnings cover both coasts along the state’s tip.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott ordered all public schools, colleges and universities to close Friday through Monday.

The governor told residents not to become complacent because the storm could have “major and life-threatening impacts from coast to coast.”