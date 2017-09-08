Hurricane Irma weakens to a Category 4 storm

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Hurricane Irma has weakened to a Category 4 storm Friday as it batters the Caribbean on a path toward Florida. It still remains a powerful and dangerous hurricane.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Irma’s maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 155 mph. The hurricane center says some fluctuations in strength are likely over the next day or two, but Irma is expected to stay a Category 4 storm.

Just before 5 a.m. EDT Friday, the hurricane was centered about 55 miles northwest of Great Inagua Island and 495 miles southeast of Miami, continuing northward after battering the Turks and Caicos Islands.

Waves as high as 20 feet met the Turks and Caicos around 3 a.m. Communications went down as the storm slammed into the islands, and the extent of the devastation was unclear.

The first hurricane warnings were issued for parts of southern Florida as the state braced for what could be a catastrophic hit over the weekend. Following in Irma’s wake was Hurricane Jose, with some of the islands hit hardest by Irma in its expected path. Irma is cited for at least 11 deaths so far.