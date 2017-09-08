Hurricane Irma business, school closings

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Several school districts have already canceled school in anticipation of Hurricane Irma. The closures are:
- Albany State University — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12
- Auburn City Schools — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12
- Auburn University — Monday, Sept 11
- Barbour County Schools — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12
- Bethesda Baptist Child Care Center (Ellerslie) — Monday, Sept 11
- Brookstone School — Monday, Sept 11
- Chambers County Schools — Monday Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12
- Chattahoochee County Schools — Monday, Sept 11
- Chattahoochee Valley Community College — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12
- Clay County Schools — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12
- Columbus State University — Monday, Sept 11
- Columbus Technical College — Monday, Sept 11
- Eufaula City Schools — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12
- Flint River Academy — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12
- Fort Benning Schools — Monday, Sept 11
- Georgia Military College (Columbus campus) — Monday, Sept 11
- Georgia Southern University — Friday, Sept 8 through Tuesday, Sept 12
- Georgia Southwestern State University — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12
- Hallie Turner Private School — Monday, Sept 11
- Harris County Schools — Monday, Sept 11
- LaGrange College — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept. 12
- Lee County Schools (AL) — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12
- The Lakeside School (Eufaula) — Monday, Sept 11
- Lanett City Schools — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12
- Macon County Schools (GA) — Monday, Sept 11
- Marion County Schools — Monday, Sept 11
- Mercer University (Atlanta, Columbus, Macon and Savannah campuses) — Monday, Sept 11
- Meriwether County Schools — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12
- Miller-Motte Technical College (Columbus) — Monday, Sept 11
- Muscogee County Schools — Monday, Sept 11
- Opelika City Schools — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12
- Phenix City Christian School — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12
- Phenix City Schools — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12
- Pike County Schools (AL) — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12
- Pike County Schools (GA) — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12
- Pinehurst Christian School — Monday, Sept 11
- Quitman County Schools — Monday, Sept 11
- Russell County Schools — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12
- Schley County Schools — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12
- South Georgia Technical College — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12
- St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School — Monday, Sept 11
- St. Luke School — Monday, Sept 11
- Stewart County Schools — Monday, Sept 11
- Sumter County Schools — Monday, Sept 11
- Randolph County Schools — Monday, Sept 11
- Springwood School — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept
- Talbot County Schools — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12
- Taylor County Schools — Monday, Sept 11
- Trinity Christian School — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12
- Troup County Schools — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12
- Troy City Schools — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12
- Troy University (Phenix City campus) — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12
- University of Georgia — Monday, Sept 11
- University of West Georgia — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12
- Upson County Schools — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12
- Webster County Schools — Monday, Sept 11
Other closings include:
- Aquarium Cleaning Service (Cusseta) — Monday, Sept 11
- The Bob Wright Symposium On Business Empowerment — Postponed, later dates to be announced
- Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Lee County — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12
- Callaway Gardens — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12
- Chattahoochee Valley Libraries (All campuses) — Monday, Sept 11
- Columbus Consolidated Government (Includes METRA, Solid Waste Services, Court Sessions) — Monday, Sept 11
- Columbus Endoscopy Center and Gastrointestinal Diseases — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12
- Columbus Water Works — Monday, Sept. 11
- Easterseals West Georgia — Monday, Sept 11
- Enrichment Service Program (Early Head Start and Head Start Centers and Neighborhood Service Centers, Corporate Office in Columbus) — Monday, Sept 11
- Fort Benning — Monday, Sept 11, operations suspended. Only mission-essential personnel to report for duty Monday.
- Harris County Government and all services — Monday, Sept 11
- Human Performance and Rehabilitation Centers (Columbus) — Monday, Sept 11
- Keystone (Barbour County) — Monday, Sept 11, first shift canceled
- King, Darden, and Edelman Head Start Center (Auburn, Hurtsboro and Opelika) — Monday, Sept 11
- Kinetic (All branches) — Monday, Sept 11
- McCauley Propeller Systems — Monday, Sept 11
- Pastoral Institute (Columbus) — Monday, Sept 11
- Pratt & Whitney — Sunday, Sept 10, third shift and Monday, Sept 11, first shift
- Stewart County Commission — Monday, Sept 11
- W.C. Bradley Co and Char Broil, LLC — Monday, Sept 11
- Wild Adventures (Valdosta) — Sunday, Sept 10
- Winship Clinic (Phenix City) — Monday, Sept 11
- YMCA (All campuses) — Monday, Sept 11
