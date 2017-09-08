Hurricane Irma business, school closings

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Several school districts have already canceled school in anticipation of Hurricane Irma. The closures are:

Albany State University — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12

Auburn City Schools — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12

Auburn University — Monday, Sept 11

Barbour County Schools — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12

Bethesda Baptist Child Care Center (Ellerslie) — Monday, Sept 11

Brookstone School — Monday, Sept 11

Chambers County Schools — Monday Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12

Chattahoochee County Schools — Monday, Sept 11

Chattahoochee Valley Community College — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12

Clay County Schools — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12

Columbus State University — Monday, Sept 11

Columbus Technical College — Monday, Sept 11

Eufaula City Schools — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12

Flint River Academy — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12

Fort Benning Schools — Monday, Sept 11

Georgia Military College (Columbus campus) — Monday, Sept 11

Georgia Southern University — Friday, Sept 8 through Tuesday, Sept 12

Georgia Southwestern State University — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12

Hallie Turner Private School — Monday, Sept 11

Harris County Schools — Monday, Sept 11

LaGrange College — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept. 12

Lee County Schools (AL) — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12

The Lakeside School (Eufaula) — Monday, Sept 11

Lanett City Schools — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12

Macon County Schools (GA) — Monday, Sept 11

Marion County Schools — Monday, Sept 11

Mercer University (Atlanta, Columbus, Macon and Savannah campuses) — Monday, Sept 11

Meriwether County Schools — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12

Miller-Motte Technical College (Columbus) — Monday, Sept 11

Muscogee County Schools — Monday, Sept 11

Opelika City Schools — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12

Phenix City Christian School — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12

Phenix City Schools — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12

Pike County Schools (AL) — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12

Pike County Schools (GA) — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12

Pinehurst Christian School — Monday, Sept 11

Quitman County Schools — Monday, Sept 11

Russell County Schools — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12

Schley County Schools — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12

South Georgia Technical College — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12

St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School — Monday, Sept 11

St. Luke School — Monday, Sept 11

Stewart County Schools — Monday, Sept 11

Sumter County Schools — Monday, Sept 11

Randolph County Schools — Monday, Sept 11

Springwood School — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept

Talbot County Schools — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12

Taylor County Schools — Monday, Sept 11

Trinity Christian School — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12

Troup County Schools — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12

Troy City Schools — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12

Troy University (Phenix City campus) — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12

University of Georgia — Monday, Sept 11

University of West Georgia — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12

Upson County Schools — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12

Webster County Schools — Monday, Sept 11

Other closings include:

Aquarium Cleaning Service (Cusseta) — Monday, Sept 11

The Bob Wright Symposium On Business Empowerment — Postponed, later dates to be announced

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Lee County — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12

Callaway Gardens — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12

Chattahoochee Valley Libraries (All campuses) — Monday, Sept 11

Columbus Consolidated Government (Includes METRA, Solid Waste Services, Court Sessions) — Monday, Sept 11

Columbus Endoscopy Center and Gastrointestinal Diseases — Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12

Columbus Water Works — Monday, Sept. 11

Easterseals West Georgia — Monday, Sept 11

Enrichment Service Program (Early Head Start and Head Start Centers and Neighborhood Service Centers, Corporate Office in Columbus) — Monday, Sept 11

Fort Benning — Monday, Sept 11, operations suspended. Only mission-essential personnel to report for duty Monday.

Harris County Government and all services — Monday, Sept 11

Human Performance and Rehabilitation Centers (Columbus) — Monday, Sept 11

Keystone (Barbour County) — Monday, Sept 11, first shift canceled

King, Darden, and Edelman Head Start Center (Auburn, Hurtsboro and Opelika) — Monday, Sept 11

Kinetic (All branches) — Monday, Sept 11

McCauley Propeller Systems — Monday, Sept 11

Pastoral Institute (Columbus) — Monday, Sept 11

Pratt & Whitney — Sunday, Sept 10, third shift and Monday, Sept 11, first shift

Stewart County Commission — Monday, Sept 11

W.C. Bradley Co and Char Broil, LLC — Monday, Sept 11

Wild Adventures (Valdosta) — Sunday, Sept 10

Winship Clinic (Phenix City) — Monday, Sept 11

YMCA (All campuses) — Monday, Sept 11

WRBL will keep you updated on more closings as they are announced.