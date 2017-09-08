Governor Nathan Deal to hold press conference on Hurricane Irma

ATLANTA, Ga. — Governor Nathan Deal’s Office announces a press conference Friday to address Georgia’s response to Hurricane Irma.

The hurricane was downgraded to a Category 4 storm early Friday morning, but continues to barrel towards the Florida coast. The storm is so far credited for 11 deaths throughout the Caribbean islands.

Mass evacuations from the islands and Florida have also completely booked the majority of hotels in Georgia.

The Georgia Tourism department has set up a page to help evacuees find hotels, motels, inns and any other type of lodging with available rooms. The site also offers traffic updates, closure information, and weather conditions.

Governor Deal’s conference at the state capitol will be at 10 a.m. to give Hurricane Irma updates and outline the state’s emergency preparedness and response efforts.

Click here to watch a livestream of the press briefing.